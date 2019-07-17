Six cats dumped at Terre Haute Humane Society

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) – The Terre Haute Humane Society is now housing six additional cats-- all the result of illegal dumping.

Two separate incidents occurred within a 24-hour period starting on Monday, July 15.

Director Sarah Valentine says it poses a threat to the animals when left in crates without food or water.

Animal dumping can result in a fine, says Valentine. The Vigo County Animal Ordinance outlines the fees animal owners can be subjected to if their pets do not receive proper care.

The Terre Haute Humane Society has resources in place to assist pet owners in need. Low-cost spay and neutering is available by appointment at the shelter. A food pantry is also open to pet owners in need.

Valentine says the shelter can’t help unless you ask.

“We’re here to help,” Valentine says. “We have a public food pantry for anyone who needs help feeding their animals. One thing we want to see is these animals staying in their homes.”