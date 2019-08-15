Terre Haute Humane Society set to hold annual Clear the Shelter event

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The Terre Haute Humane Society needs your help this Saturday.
The shelter is participating in the annual 'Clear the Shelter' event.
They want all the animals at the shelter to find new homes.
If you have been looking for a cat, you will finally be able to adopt one.
The shelter is releasing cats after nearly a month of quarantine.
The animals will be available at reduced rates, with cats costing $30 and dogs costing $50.
It happens from noon until 4:00 p.m.
The shelter is currently at full capacity.
