Terre Haute Humane Society resumes pet adoptions

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Pet adoptions will resume immediately at the Terre Haute Humane Society - but you'll need to set up an appointment first.
That is so the humane society can continue to follow social distancing guidelines due to COVID-19.
Soon, the humane society says it will resume taking animals in from the public. This will also happen by appointment only.
