TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The Terre Haute Humane Society has a new executive director.

On Tuesday, the organization announced Charles Brown would take the leadership position.

Brown is originally from Pittsburgh, PA. He's been an animal welfare and shelter worker for nearly 20 years.

The Humaine Society says he was an early champion of the low-kill animal shelter.

Brown will head up daily operations of the shelter, community outreach, and working with the board.