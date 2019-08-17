Terre Haute Humane Society hosts clear the shelter event

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Pets across the country are in new homes thanks to nationwide Clear the Shelter events.

Several Wabash Valley shelters hosted events like the Terre Haute Humane Society.

Animals were available at reduced prices.

Those at the shelter said this event not only helps the animals, but the staff, too.

"We are always at or over capacity, and so being able to get a large group of animals at one time really helps us in that it gives us a chance to do just routine maintenance," said Ray Buechler, President of the Borad of Directors.

Terre Haute Police Department K9 officers were also around to meet families.