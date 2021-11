TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Felines at the Terre Haute Humane Society are getting a second chance.

It's all thanks to "Cat-A-Palooza."

The Humane Society hosted the first day of the adoption event on Friday. It will continue again on Saturday.

People can register to win raffle prizes and reduced adoption fees. The main focus of the event is to connect the cats with their forever families.

There are more than 100 kitties up for adoption.

On Saturday, you can stop in from noon to 4 P.M.