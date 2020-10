TERRE HAUTE, Ind (WTHI) – The Terre Haute Humane Society is holding another free food giveaway.

The humane society's food pantry opens Thursday from 1 to 3.

Just pull in and volunteers will load food in your car.

It's first-come, first-serve.

Organizers hope it's one less stress for pet owners during the pandemic.

The humane society is on South Fruitridge Avenue.