Terre Haute Humane Society helps feed local pets

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) -- The Terre Haute Humane Society is making sure pets remain cared for during this time.

Thursday afternoon the shelter hosted a drive-thru style pet food distribution.

The humane society says they helped feed 361 cats and 346 dogs.

This is the shelter’s second time offering this event.

Organizers hope this is one less stress for pet owners.

”And that’s our big thing is just making sure that these people are able to keep their pets in their homes and you know that’s the last thing they need to worry about," shelter manager Sarah Valentine told News 10.

The humane society plans on hosting another pet food distribution on May 1.

The shelter is still accepting donations.