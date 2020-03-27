Terre Haute Humane Society hands out dog and cat food to local pet owners

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - One local humane shelter is trying to meet the needs of animals during the COVID-19 pandemic.

News 10 stopped by the Terre Haute Humane Society on Friday.

That's where we found workers handing out pet food to local pet owners.

Officials say they helped feed 253 dogs and 172 cats.

Organizers say they want to make sure pets are not forgotten during this time of need.