Terre Haute Humane Society facing parvo issues with some cats

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The Terre Haute Humane Society is facing a disease issue with some of their cats.

The shelter has experienced a few cases of what is commonly referred to as feline parvo in kittens.

The America Veterinary Medical Association says it is highly contagious.

Precautionary measures are in place.

The Humane Society is not accepting or adopting...or adopting out any cats for three weeks.

The Clay County Humane Society recently experienced similar issues.