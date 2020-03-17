Terre Haute Humane Society closing for two weeks - will not accept new animals

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The Terre Haute Humane Society will close its doors to the public in response to the coronavirus.
Leaders with the humane society say they will remain closed for at least two weeks.
They also say they will not take in any new animals.
They are taking these steps to help minimize the risk to staff - so they can continue to properly care for the animals in their care.
