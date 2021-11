TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Firefighters battled a fire at a Terre Haute business.

It's happened at the Golden Corral restaurant on U.S. Highway 41 in Terre Haute around 8:30 p.m.

According to dispatchers, everyone was able to make it out safely. Our photojournalist noticed mostly smoke coming from the back of the restaurant. No injuries were reported.

We're still working to figure out what caused that fire.