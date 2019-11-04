Terre Haute Firefighters Local 758 presents check to St. Pat’s Soup Kitchen

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) – A group of firefighters and paramedics are making sure nobody goes hungry this holiday season.

Terre Haute Firefighters Local 758 presented a $2,000 check to St. Pat's Soup Kitchen on Monday, November 4.

This donation is made possible by the funds raised at the firefighters’ annual chili cook-off.

The money will help the soup kitchen continue to provide meals for those in need.

It's the largest donation that the group has given to St. Pat's.

“We like to give back to the community and help the less fortunate, and we try to just be active in the community with events throughout the year,” Terre Haute Firefighter Charlie Karr said.

Karr told News 10 part of the money raised from the chili cook-off will also help buy toys for kids in December.