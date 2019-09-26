Terre Haute Firefighters Local 758 donates nearly $15,000 to MDA

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The Terre Haute Firefighters at Local 758 donated to a great cause on Thursday.

They donated $14,522 to the Muscular Dystrophy Association.

The money goes to research and treatments.

Representatives for the MDA say that Terre Haute is always one of their top ten fundraising groups.

"If we didn't have them for these 65 years...that we've been partnered with them. You know we wouldn't be as far along as we are with research and the treatments that we have for different diseases," Paige Shiver, a development specialist with the MDA said.

To learn how you can donate to MDA, click here.