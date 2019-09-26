Clear

Terre Haute Firefighters Local 758 donates nearly $15,000 to MDA

The Terre Haute Firefighters at Local 758 donated to a great cause on Thursday.

Posted: Sep 26, 2019 3:07 PM
Posted By: Staff Report

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The Terre Haute Firefighters at Local 758 donated to a great cause on Thursday.

They donated $14,522 to the Muscular Dystrophy Association.

The money goes to research and treatments.

Representatives for the MDA say that Terre Haute is always one of their top ten fundraising groups.

"If we didn't have them for these 65 years...that we've been partnered with them. You know we wouldn't be as far along as we are with research and the treatments that we have for different diseases," Paige Shiver, a development specialist with the MDA said.

To learn how you can donate to MDA, click here.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
74° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 74°
Robinson
Clear
74° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 74°
Indianapolis
Few Clouds
75° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 75°
Rockville
Clear
74° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 74°
Casey
Clear
76° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 76°
Brazil
Clear
74° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 74°
Marshall
Clear
74° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 74°
Nice and cool today.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

All You Need to Know for Thursday

Image

Mediterranean Festival Sunday 1900 S4th St. St. George Orthodox Church

Image

Remembering the lives of two K9 officers and their dedication to the community

Image

Thursday: Clouds early, sunny and nice. High: 76

Image

THS Girls soccer

Image

Purdue

Image

Northview football

Image

Wampler

Image

Sullivan County kids get an up-close look at wild animals

Image

Wednesday Late Forecast

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Be patient, slow down for farm equipment this harvest season

${article.thumbnail.title}

Voice of WTHI-TV, Ed Hopkins, dies at 68

${article.thumbnail.title}

Clinic searching for dogs to participate in stem cell study to treat arthritis

${article.thumbnail.title}

More police, fewer tents at this year's ISU Homecoming

${article.thumbnail.title}

Teachers from Spain to work in Illinois in exchange program

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana launches youth-oriented anti-vaping campaign

${article.thumbnail.title}

Mourners gather for funeral of Illinois state trooper

${article.thumbnail.title}

Sports betting on in Indiana, governor bets on home teams

${article.thumbnail.title}

Shooter killed in West Texas after 5 people died, at least 21 injured, police say

Image

Hand surgeons warn dog owners of dangers of leash misuse