TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A Terre Haute Firefighter who lost his life to COVID-19 will be honored nationally on Saturday night.

John Schoffstall is one of the 215 firefighters to become a part of the National Fallen Firefighters Memorial in Maryland.

Schoffstall lost his life last year to the virus.

A plaque listing the names of the fallen will be added to the National Fallen Firefighters Memorial.

On Sunday, families will take part in a memorial to honor their loved ones.