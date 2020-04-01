Terre Haute Firefighter tests positive to COVID-19

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - We’re learning more about a Terre Haute firefighter that has tested positive for COVID-19.

Terre Haute Fire Chief Jeff Fisher said three firefighters were sent home because they had a fever.

They began showing symptoms on March 26th.

One of those firefighters has tested positive for the virus.

Of course, the name of the patient can't be released due to privacy laws, but here's what we know so far.

The firefighter that tested positive for the virus is currently being treated in the hospital.

Fisher said they're unsure how he contracted the virus.

They do not believe he contracted the virus while on duty.

Fisher said he hopes people understand how serious this pandemic really is.

"We preach everyday about washing your hands and covering your face and nose when you cough, or sneeze. Don't touch your face. It's true. We need to do everything we can to fight the virus and contain this virus," said Fisher.

Fisher said the test for the second firefighter has not yet come back.

The third firefighter is no longer showing symptoms and will return back to work in a few days.