Terre Haute Firefighter suffers frostbite during early morning blaze

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - We are learning more about an overnight house fire.
It happened around 2:00 Thursday morning in the 2700 Block of Wilson Drive.
That's on Terre Haute's east side.
Crews told us the flames spread to the attic...and it was most likely caused by a heater malfunction.
Storm Team 10 said the temperature at that hour was a bone-chilling 0 and down to negative 10 with the windchill.
We note that because a firefighter battling the blaze was taken to the hospital for frostbite.
He has since been treated and released.
The fire was ruled accidental.
