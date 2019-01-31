Clear
Terre Haute Firefighter suffers frostbite during early morning blaze

It happened around 2:00 Thursday morning in the 2700 Block of Wilson Drive.

Posted: Jan. 31, 2019 4:40 PM
Updated: Jan. 31, 2019 5:54 PM
Posted By: Staff Report

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - We are learning more about an overnight house fire.

It happened around 2:00 Thursday morning in the 2700 Block of Wilson Drive.

That's on Terre Haute's east side.

Crews told us the flames spread to the attic...and it was most likely caused by a heater malfunction.

Storm Team 10 said the temperature at that hour was a bone-chilling 0 and down to negative 10 with the windchill.

We note that because a firefighter battling the blaze was taken to the hospital for frostbite.

He has since been treated and released.

The fire was ruled accidental.

