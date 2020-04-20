Terre Haute Firefighter recovering from COVID-19

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) -- Scott Dalton is a Terre Haute firefighter. He was diagnosed with COVID-19 about 2 weeks ago. He said this isn't just about his fight. It's about his other co-workers who have gotten the virus, the entire department, and the risk first responders are taking to protect you.

When first responders get a call they know they could be put in a number of dangerous situations.

"We knew that what we do is dangerous and so we protect ourselves," Dalton said.

Right now, there's a danger out there they can't actually see. Dalton is just one first responder who has been diagnosed.

"Even though I've been telling my story, this is really a collaborative effort with my other co-workers who have contracted COVID-19," he said. "We all felt weak, fatigued, had a loss of scent and taste and just a terrible cough."

Doctors said Dalton not only had COVID-19 but pneumonia in both of his lungs. But he said he's lucky

"Luckily, my body fought it really well. I do have a secondary history of asthma. Which made it a little more difficult. I think it affected my lungs more," he said. "I've been fever-free for 7 days, getting my strength back. I'm working on cardio to get my lungs healed."

Now, Dalton and many others are recovering and he said the department will always be there to help you.

"We are going to continue responding, continue to be professional, protect ourselves. We may look a little different when we make our patient approaches, but that's not only to protect us that's to protect our citizens," he said.

Dalton urges everyone to continue to wear masks in public, social distance and keep doing things to not only keep you and your family safe but medical professionals and first responders as well.