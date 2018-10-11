Terre Haute Fire crews train for rope rescues in town

TERRE HAUTE, Ind, (WTHI)- Many who drove across the bridge from West Terre Haute to Terre Haute Thursday morning might have wondered what was going on. That’s as Terre Haute fire crews were on the bridge lowering people down.

These firefighters weren’t responding to an emergency though, they were conducting a rope rescue exercise. Among them was Holly Brian she is training to be a paramedic.

"We go to Medic 8, Medic 9, and medic 7. We do four hundred hours and its all internship. We have the first five weeks, its class then after that we do the clinical," said Brain explaining why she there.

Fire crews set up a scenario in which they had to rappel down using ropes to save someone. It's a situation they don't see very often

Kyle Pettijohn is the assistant training chief for the THFD says these training exercises keep them prepared.

"High risk, low-frequency events. They don't happen very often. They're skills, if we don't use them regularly, we lose them immediately. We got to use them every month or every three months at the very maximum," said Pettijohn.

Emergency workers like Brian are glad to learn what it takes to save a life... No matter the situation.

"If they do decide to go on a fire department this something they are going to have to do so i kind of gives them experience and an idea of what they need to do," said Brian.

Crews perform these kinds of practices once a month. They range from vehicle extraction, water rescue and of course fire rescue.