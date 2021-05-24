Terre Haute Fire Department works to roll out new 'ESO System'

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A local fire department is looking to make improvements.

The Terre Haute Fire Department will receive an 'ESO System.'

The department says it is currently working out of binders. Those binders tell crews important information about the building.

This includes a floor plan if there is a fire.

An assistant chief with the department says the new system will be a major help.

"It will make it safer because we'll have a floor plan, and we'll know exactly how the building is laid out, and we'll be able to pull that up in seconds as opposed to minutes flipping through a binder," Gregg Lawson told us.

The Board of Works approved the change on Monday morning.

Lawson told us it would be 30 to 60 days before it's completely effective.