Terre Haute Fire Department welcomes seven new firefighters

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The Terre Haute Fire Department inducted seven new firefighters on Tuesday afternoon.

The new members were celebrated during a ceremony in Terre Haute's city hall.

We talked with one new inductee that has been around firehouses from a very young age. He told us this is something he's been waiting for since he was three-year-old.

"I looked up to my dad doing the job. I mean, I grew up washing these trucks since I was five. I mean, I've been around every firehouse. I still get told about how they changed my diaper at Station Three," Adam Chalos said.