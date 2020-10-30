Terre Haute Fire Department welcomes eight new firefighters

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Eight young men are celebrating the next step in their careers.

The Terre Haute Fire Department Training Academy celebrated the 2020 firefighter recruit class graduation.

The new cadets have been assigned t their shifts.

Fire Chief Jeff Fisher says they will still continue their training, adding these young men should be extremely proud of this accomplishment.

"Anytime you go through training like this, it's never easy. There was some blood, sweat, and tears in this academy. They worked their butts off and will be great additions to the Terre Haute Fire Department family," Fisher said.

The ceremony was held outside due to COVID-19 to allow for social distancing