One person hurt in 3rd Street crash involving emergency vehicle

One person was hurt after the driver of an SUV crashed into a first responder on their way to a garage fire.

Posted: Jul 19, 2019 2:44 PM
Updated: Jul 19, 2019 4:25 PM
Posted By: Chris Essex

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - One person was hurt after the driver of an SUV crashed into a first responder on their way to a garage fire.

It happened on Friday afternoon around 2:30 near 3rd and Cherry Streets in Terre Haute.

The emergency vehicle was with the Seelyville/Lost Creek Fire Department.

Officials told News 10 the driver of the SUV t-boned the emergency vehicle.

The driver of the SUV was taken to the hospital.

No firefighters were hurt in the crash.

