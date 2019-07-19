One person hurt in 3rd Street crash involving emergency vehicle

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - One person was hurt after the driver of an SUV crashed into a first responder on their way to a garage fire.
It happened on Friday afternoon around 2:30 near 3rd and Cherry Streets in Terre Haute.
The emergency vehicle was with the Seelyville/Lost Creek Fire Department.
Officials told News 10 the driver of the SUV t-boned the emergency vehicle.
The driver of the SUV was taken to the hospital.
No firefighters were hurt in the crash.
