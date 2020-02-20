Terre Haute Fire Department to receive two new trucks in March

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A couple of brand new fire trucks are coming to Terre Haute.

Fire Chief Jeff Fisher told News 10 a crew was at the factory on Thursday doing a final inspection on two new fire engines.

These trucks will be heading to Stations Three and Six.

They will get the new engines in the middle of March.

Fisher told us chose a committee to do thorough reach on what new trucks are needed.