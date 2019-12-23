Terre Haute Fire Department shops for gifts for more than 300 kids

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Terre Haute firefighters are making Christmas day brighter for more than 300 kids this year.

The department raised money throughout the year to give back during the holidays. '

On Monday, families had the chance to stop by the station to pick up gifts.

Kids had the chance to submit their wishlist and the firefighters had a shopping day to buy the toys.

Organizers told us they bought toys ranging from remote control cars to Frozen dolls.

"The parents are so thankful, you know, the kids don't know they're getting gifts from us. The parents are just thankful, you know, and they just really appreciate the help we're giving them," firefighter Don Seprodi said.

Families register at the 14th and Chestnut Community Center. This is the department's 9th year hosting the event.