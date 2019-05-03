Clear

Terre Haute Fire Department receives new ladder truck

New safety equipment has arrived for the Terre Haute Fire Department.

Posted: May. 3, 2019
Posted By: Staff Report

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - New safety equipment has arrived for the Terre Haute Fire Department.

Station Five, in downtown Terre Haute, now has a brand new ladder truck.

Crews have been testing and training on the new engine.

The fire department has a contract with Pierce Fire Engines.

The city has plans to buy five more over the next five years.

Ambulance fees will cover the costs.

