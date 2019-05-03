Terre Haute Fire Department receives new ladder truck

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - New safety equipment has arrived for the Terre Haute Fire Department.
Station Five, in downtown Terre Haute, now has a brand new ladder truck.
Crews have been testing and training on the new engine.
The fire department has a contract with Pierce Fire Engines.
The city has plans to buy five more over the next five years.
Ambulance fees will cover the costs.
