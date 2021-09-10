Terre Haute Fire Department honors the lives of the fallen in 9/11 attacks

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - New Terre Haute Fire Department recruits climbed more than 100 flights of stairs this morning to honor those who lost their lives 20-years ago on September 11th.

More than 300 firefighters lost their lives 20 years ago.

On Friday, recruits of the Terre Haute Fire Department did this climb in full turnout gear.

It weighs more than 50 pounds, all this to remember those who lost their lives. Kyle Pettijohn with the Terre Haute Fire Department says this stair climb is to help young recruits know what happened 20 years ago.

"About three years ago we were going through recruit class and had an awakening that a lot of these guys are really young and a lot of them weren't old enough to really remember what 9/11 or September 11th on their own."

They talked about that fateful day and watched documentaries.

Braden Puckett is a 25-year-old probationary firefighter. He says in this profession anything could happen.

"I have an ultimate respect for those guys that went in and now that I'm kinda put in their shoes you do the same trainings that they go through you do the same stuff they went through, you're still faced with that fact you might not go home."

Pettijohn says they always go out with one mission in mind.

"Our main focus is always life safety that's always it, civilian life safety and our life safety. we want to do everything in our power, we train as much as we can."