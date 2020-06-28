Terre Haute Fire Department holds annual Fallen Heroes Ceremony

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The community came together to honor fallen officers at a special ceremony.

The Terre Haute Fire Department held its annual Fallen Heroes Ceremony.

Each year, family members and other first responders come together to honor those who have made the ultimate sacrifice.

This year had an even more special meaning.

Firefighter John Schoffstall was honored at the ceremony.

You'll remember, Schoffstall passed away earlier this year after battling COVID-19.

On Sunday, his name was unveiled on the wall at the Fire and Police Museum.

"It's just paying respect, especially with the families coming back every year. We need to remember all of our fallen. Whatever department they come from," said Chief Jeff Fisher.

The Schoffstall family was also presented a plaque to honor Schoffstall.