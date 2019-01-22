Terre Haute Fire Department has hydrent request

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - First responders are asking for your help as they work to keep you safe during the winter months.
Firefighters hope you'll consider adopting a fire hydrant in your neighborhood.
As snow falls, it can be difficult for crews to access water in an emergency.
That's why they're asking you to help keep the area around a hydrant clear.
By leaving about three feet of space around it, you could ultimately help save a life.
