TH Fire Chief asks City Council for money to pay for $1.2 million in overtime

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Terre Haute Fire Chief Jeff Fisher approached the Terre Haute City Council on Thursday night for help covering expenses.

He said the department has spent more than $1.2 million this year in overtime. That's more than $700,000 over the department's allotted amount for overtime shifts.

Chief Fisher said these expenses come from overtime.

He cites retirement, sick leave, and wellness days as a few reasons for creating the overtime.

The city council moved money from a different city budget to cover those costs, but they weren't happy about the situation.

"In my time on council, I haven't seen any other agencies have these kinds of issues with overtime that the fire department has. I do think they have some special circumstances...but I do think its something that we need to get a little bit tighter control on," Councilmember Martha Crossen said.

We will continue to dig into this story.