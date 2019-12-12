Clear
TH Fire Chief asks City Council for money to pay for $1.2 million in overtime

Posted: Dec 12, 2019 10:34 PM
Updated: Dec 12, 2019 10:51 PM
Posted By: Staff Report

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Terre Haute Fire Chief Jeff Fisher approached the Terre Haute City Council on Thursday night for help covering expenses.

He said the department has spent more than $1.2 million this year in overtime. That's more than $700,000 over the department's allotted amount for overtime shifts.

Chief Fisher said these expenses come from overtime.

He cites retirement, sick leave, and wellness days as a few reasons for creating the overtime. 

The city council moved money from a different city budget to cover those costs, but they weren't happy about the situation.

"In my time on council, I haven't seen any other agencies have these kinds of issues with overtime that the fire department has. I do think they have some special circumstances...but I do think its something that we need to get a little bit tighter control on," Councilmember Martha Crossen said.

We will continue to dig into this story.

Image

