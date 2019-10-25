Clear

Terre Haute Fire Department asks for photos or videos of the early stages of 18th and Wabash fire

The fire happened around 10:00 Wednesday night near 18th and Wabash in Terre Haute.

Posted: Oct 25, 2019 4:28 PM
Posted By: Chris Essex

Photo Gallery 4 Images

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The Terre Haute Fire Department is asking for photos or videos of the beginning stages of a downtown Terre Haute fire.

The fire happened around 10:00 Wednesday night near 18th and Wabash in Terre Haute.

Investigators are still working to determine how the fire started.

There were four people inside the building. Two jumped out of the second-floor windows to safety. Two others suffered from smoke inhalation.

If you have any photos or videos, you are asked to call Assistant Chief Norm Loudermilk at 812-244-2710.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Overcast
56° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 56°
Robinson
Clear
56° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 56°
Indianapolis
Overcast
56° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 56°
Rockville
Overcast
56° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 56°
Casey
Clear
54° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 54°
Brazil
Overcast
56° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 56°
Marshall
Overcast
56° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 56°
Cool with weekend rain.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Friday Early Forecast

Image

Breast milk donation drive happening Monday

Image

Vigo County set to start Saturday hours for early voting centers

Image

Rosedale receives third Community Crossing grant

Image

How to get your pets ready ahead of Halloween

Image

Vigo County School Corporation sends a letter home to parents addressing bed bug rumors at North

Image

'It's heartbreaking really...' Local businesses grand opening is destroyed after a massive fire

Image

Police continue to search for suspect in Friday morning downtown burglary

Image

Friday Afternoon Weather

Image

Community Forum Spruce Street Church Oct.28th

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

Halloween Events in the Wabash Valley

${article.thumbnail.title}

The school referendum question: What would it cost you, and what would the benefit be to Vigo County kids?

${article.thumbnail.title}

What is the possible economic impact of a casino in Vigo County?

Image

One local group continues to work on transitional home for veterans

${article.thumbnail.title}

Sunday night mayoral debate to be streamed live on Facebook

Image

Farmer says Hoosier harvest may not be as bad as predicted

${article.thumbnail.title}

Local business thrives during Covered Bridge Festival

${article.thumbnail.title}

Name of woman hit and killed by car near festival vendors released

${article.thumbnail.title}

ISU students react to homecoming changes, start "Homecleaning" tradition

Image

Governor declares Indiana Move Over Week