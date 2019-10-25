Terre Haute Fire Department asks for photos or videos of the early stages of 18th and Wabash fire

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The Terre Haute Fire Department is asking for photos or videos of the beginning stages of a downtown Terre Haute fire.

The fire happened around 10:00 Wednesday night near 18th and Wabash in Terre Haute.

Investigators are still working to determine how the fire started.

There were four people inside the building. Two jumped out of the second-floor windows to safety. Two others suffered from smoke inhalation.

If you have any photos or videos, you are asked to call Assistant Chief Norm Loudermilk at 812-244-2710.