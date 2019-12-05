Clear

Terre Haute Fire Chief Jeff Fisher says he will run for Vigo County Commissioner

Posted: Dec 5, 2019 5:09 PM
Updated: Dec 5, 2019 6:30 PM
Posted By: Chris Essex

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A Terre Haute city leader says he is running for an elected Vigo County position.

On Thursday evening, Terre Haute Fire Chief Jeff Fisher announced his intention to run for Vigo County Commissioner in District Three.

Fisher has been chief of the fire department for around 12 years.

Fisher would need to win the May Primary election next year and then after that, the General Election in November. 

The election for this position happens in November of 2020. The district three seat is currently held by Brad Anderson. To our knowledge, Anderson has not made an announcement to run for reelection. 

Fisher made his announcement between the Terre Haute City and Vigo County government buildings. He said this is symbolic of his desire to bring the two bodies together for the betterment of the community. 

During the announcement, Fisher said his goals include transparency in the government, growing the industrial park, and keeping public safety a priority. Fisher told the media this seems like the right time for the next step in his journey of public service.

Fisher also noted his time as Fire Chief has given him experience in keeping track of taxpayer money through strict budget records.

If Fisher wins, he would step down as Fire Chief. 

