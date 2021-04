TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Monday was the last day for Terre Haute Fire Chief Jeff Fisher.

He's been preparing for retirement from this position for more than three years.

Fisher has held the position of chief for around 13-years, but he's been with the department for 31-years.

He told us he's looking forward to what's next - working at a local airport.

We expect Terre Haute Mayor Duke Bennett to name the next fire chief on Tuesday.