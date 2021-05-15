Terre Haute Farmers market back in play

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The Terre Haute farmers market celebrated its opening today!

This took place in the Meadows shopping center's parking lot.

Vendors were selling all types of fresh fruits and vegetables among other things.

They had music for shoppers to enjoy as well

They plan on starting back up activities and events as things start to return back to "normal"

"The community gets to meet the people who are producing the items that they're purchasing and that's a neat opportunity obviously it supports local small businesses coming out of COVID, a lot of small businesses were really hit hard," says Marketing manager Carrie Schoffstall.

The farmers market is open every Saturday till October from 8am to noon at the Meadows shopping center.

There's still room for more vendors to set up shop.