Terre Haute Farmers Market resumes

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - You could not have asked for a much better day to enjoy an outdoor farmers market.

Shoppers were able to check out the first market of the season today!

Vendors set up in the Meadows Shopping Center parking lot in Terre Haute Saturday morning.

Being outside makes it a little easier for everyone to keep their distance.

Organizers were sure to make shoppers aware of the safety precautions in place like offering hand sanitizer and encouraging everyone to wear masks.

Vendors said there is not better time to shop local!

"I've looked forward to this for so long, and I know that all of our vendors have been as well. We couldn't have asked for better weather, so I think that it's official. We are here for the summer now," said Carrie Schoffstall.

You can check out the farmers market for yourself on Saturday's from 8 in the morning until noon.

Vendors offer everuthing from farm fresh eggs, to breads and jellies and handmade crafts.