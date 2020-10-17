Terre Haute Farmers Market plan for transition ahead of the season

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Leaders of a local farmers market are working on a plan for next season with the pandemic top of mind.

The summer season for the Terre Haute Farmers Market is soon ending. It runs through the last Saturday of this month.

Now, organizers are working with the Meadows Shopping Center, vendors, and the health department to come up with a safe plan for the indoor Winter Market.

They also want to hear from you. They've created an online survey to get your thoughts about attending an indoor market and safety measures.

"It's important that we do our best to hold the Winter Market, but of course we have to find ways to do that safely," said Carrie Schoffstall the marketing manager.