Terre Haute Farmer's Market hosts end of summer sale

Saturday morning at the Terre Haute Farmer's Market, there was an end of summer vendor and sidewalk sale. Folks got to check out a variety of crafts, fresh grown produce and baked goods.

Posted: Aug 10, 2019 8:17 PM
Posted By: Staff Report

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - It was a great day to get out and do some local shopping.

Saturday morning at the Terre Haute Farmer's Market, there was an end of summer vendor and sidewalk sale.

More than 40 vendors were at the market.

There were a variety of crafts, fresh grown produce and baked goods.

Organizers said events like these allow the community to connect with local vendors.

"It gives the shoppers a chance to meet the people making and growing their goods. They can ask questions. They can interact with them," said Carrie Schoffstall.

The farmers market runs from 8 a.m. until noon each Saturday until October 5th.

After that, it will move inside the Meadows Shopping Center.

