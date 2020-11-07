Terre Haute Farmers Market announces Winter Market dates

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The weather was absolutely perfect this morning for the Terre Haute Farmers Market held on the patio at the Meadows Shopping Center. However, coordinators know this weather will not last.

Plans on having an indoor market while trying to maintain social distancing left them wondering what they could do over the next couple of months.

An online survey, a link to the survey can be found here, was created to get your thoughts about attending an indoor market safely.

They received positive comments about how safe they felt while attending the Farmers Market over the summer. Also, the community shared that they will support the market whether it is outside or indoors.

Carrie Schoffstall who is the Market Manager says the online survey was very helpful in making their final decision.

"It encouraged us to find a way to be creative and to do our best to solve the problems that we are all facing."

Schoffstall says that the November and December Market dates will be:

November 21, 2020 - 9:00 A.M. to Noon

December 5 and 19, 2020 - 9:00 A.M. to Noon

The market will be held outdoors, in the courtyard area, weather permitting. If the weather is questionable, you can go to their Facebook page for delays or cancellations.

Markets normally held indoors in the months of January through April have been canceled in order to keep the vendors and customers safe from COVID-19.