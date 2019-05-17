TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Gamers in Terre Haute received quite the treat on Friday.
The Ebash store on 3rd Street is one of the few locations to host a new game.
It's called Epic.
The creators of the popular game Fortnite developed the game.
People who stopped by also were able to get their hands on some free swag.
Related Content
- Terre Haute Ebash one of only a few locations to host new game from the makers of Fortnite
- Gaming into the New Year at Ebash
- Chili's Terre Haute location closes
- ‘Fresh Prince’ star sues maker of Fortnite over his dance
- Terre Haute hosts swim meet
- Kidney care facility opens Terre Haute location
- New insurance location open in Terre Haute
- Bank opens new Terre Haute location
- Church hosts Wild Game Dinner in Terre Haute
- Launch Terre Haute hosts women-centric event
Scroll for more content...