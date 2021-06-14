Terre Haute Day comes early to honor Juneteenth

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The Second Annual Terre Haute Day is kicking off early this year. The celebration is in honor of Juneteenth.

The holiday marks the day in American history slaves in Texas learned they were free, nearly two years after emancipation.

Organizers hope to use Saturday as a day of celebration and education.

"It's very important that we, along with the City of Terre Haute, honor this great day as a holiday. We all come together to show unity as far as this great experience that we will have for our city," Organizer Daniel Shouse said.

Learn more about the event here.