TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - On Saturday, music will fill Fairbanks Park as the Terre Haute Comunity Band is performing their first concert of the summer.

The concert starts at 7:30 pm.

Because of the pandemic, the band will not perform on the stage. They will be on the top of the hill near the Chauncey Rose Memorial.

If you plan to attend, you are encouraged to bring a chair or blanket.