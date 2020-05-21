Clear

City Code Enforcement worker suffers minor injuries after Terre Haute crash

Police told News 10 the car was driving at a high rate of speed and rear-ended the Code Enforcement truck, causing it to overturn.

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A city worker was hospitalized with minor injuries after a crash at 13th and Voorhees in Terre Haute.

It happened around 4:00 on Thursday afternoon.

The crash involved a Terre Haute Code Enforcement truck and a passenger car.

Our crew on the scene of the crash says two people appeared to be in handcuffs - but it was not clear if anyone would be charged.

We will continue to follow this story and bring you more information as soon as it becomes available.

