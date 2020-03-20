TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The Terre Haute City Court is limiting its docket to people in custody amid the COVID-19 outbreak.
Other cases are being pushed back.
The court is also extending the traffic ticket deadline by 90 days.
Judge Matthew Sheehan says these steps are to protect court staff and community members.
Related Content
- Terre Haute City Juge makes changes to court in response to the coronavirus
- #ConfirmKavanaugh makes Terre Haute stop
- Terre Haute's Coke mural making big progress
- Indiana's attorney general makes Terre Haute stop
- Special Response Team makes arrest
- Consultant: Terre Haute city finances improving
- Terre Haute's new city judge sworn in
- Terre Haute City Council preps for COVID-19
- Indiana's Court of Appeals makes Terre Haute stop for 'Appeals on Wheels'
- Fired West Terre Haute police officer gets a court date
Scroll for more content...