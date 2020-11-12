Vigo County government offices and Terre Haute City Hall set to close to the public

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The City Hall in Terre Haute is set to return to appointment only due to COVID-19.

Terre Haute Duke Bennett says the change starts on Monday, November 16.

Bennett says city workers will report to the office.

The change will last until further notice.

County Offices

Starting on November 15, Vigo County government buildings will be closed to the public.

Officials encourage you to conduct business over the phone or via email.

You can make an appointment if you need to visit county offices. Find contact information here.