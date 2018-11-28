Terre Haute City Councilman announces his intention to run for mayor

TERRE HAUTE, Ind (WTHI) - On Wednesday, Terre Haute City Councilman Karrum Nasser announced his intention to run for mayor of Terre Haute.
Nasser served one year as city council president.
We spoke with him after the announcement, where he outlined his hopes for Terre Haute's future.
"We look at other communities that are thriving throughout the state and it seems like we struggle to catch up with other communities. Whether its Fishers, Bloomington, or Evansville. We have a great opportunity with a pipeline of young talent at our local colleges that other communities would envy to have," Nasser said.
Pat Goodwin also announced he would be running for Terre Haute mayor.
The race will take place in 2019.
