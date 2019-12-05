Terre Haute City Council waiting to decide on chicken ordinance

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) -- Nothing will change anytime soon when it comes to chickens being in Terre Haute city limits. In the city council meeting Thursday, many people brought up concerns they have with the wording of a new ordinance.

It was the first reading for a new general ordinance that would allow chickens to be kept within the city limits of Terre Haute. This is something a special committee has been working on for a few weeks.

Thursday, many people stood in front of the council and gave their opinions on the ordinance. Most people are for the idea. One man even told a story about his friends' daughter who is allergic to eggs except for the ones their chickens lay.

Others are worried about the change to animal control and code enforcement. City council president Martha Crossen said these concerns are pretty typical for a change like this.

"This kind of ordinance it's a good idea to take it slow and make sure we've got it in a form that's going to work for our community," Crossen said.

The ordinance is about five pages long and explains all of the rules and regulations for having chickens in the city limit. You can find the full ordinance here.

Nothing was voted on Thursday, the ordinance will be on the city council agenda again next week at their regularly scheduled meeting.