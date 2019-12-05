Clear

Terre Haute City Council waiting to decide on chicken ordinance

It's been an issue for a few months now, but we're getting closer to knowing whether chicken can be inside Terre Haute city limits.

Posted: Dec 5, 2019 11:26 PM
Posted By: Sarah Lehman

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) -- Nothing will change anytime soon when it comes to chickens being in Terre Haute city limits. In the city council meeting Thursday, many people brought up concerns they have with the wording of a new ordinance.

It was the first reading for a new general ordinance that would allow chickens to be kept within the city limits of Terre Haute. This is something a special committee has been working on for a few weeks.

Thursday, many people stood in front of the council and gave their opinions on the ordinance. Most people are for the idea. One man even told a story about his friends' daughter who is allergic to eggs except for the ones their chickens lay.

Others are worried about the change to animal control and code enforcement. City council president Martha Crossen said these concerns are pretty typical for a change like this.

"This kind of ordinance it's a good idea to take it slow and make sure we've got it in a form that's going to work for our community," Crossen said.

The ordinance is about five pages long and explains all of the rules and regulations for having chickens in the city limit. You can find the full ordinance here.

Nothing was voted on Thursday, the ordinance will be on the city council agenda again next week at their regularly scheduled meeting.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Few Clouds
47° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 44°
Robinson
Broken Clouds
46° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 42°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
45° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 40°
Rockville
Few Clouds
47° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 44°
Casey
Broken Clouds
50° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 50°
Brazil
Few Clouds
47° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 44°
Marshall
Few Clouds
47° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 44°
Becoming Cloudy
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Hospice of the Wabash Valley holds its annual holiday celebration

Image

City council approves rezoning historic Terre Haute home for a bed and breakfast

Image

Thursday Late Forecast

Image

Panel judges downtown windows ahead of Miracle on 7th Street

Image

Donation set to help Sullivan County Medicare patients

Image

Crime Stoppers: Nathan Wells

Image

Grants become available for adult education providers

Image

Terre Haute Fire Chief Jeff Fisher says he will run for Vigo County Commissioner

Image

Terre Haute street to be renamed for two local fallen service members

Image

Terre Haute City Council waiting to decide on chicken ordinance

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Local tree farm prepared for nationwide shortage, keeping prices the same

${article.thumbnail.title}

Teacher remembers former student, funeral services announced for Colten Howard

${article.thumbnail.title}

Covered bridge project gets $10K donation after News 10 report reaches New Hampshire group

${article.thumbnail.title}

Hoosier farmers still harvesting after winter weather arrives

Image

Growing the community through trail tourism

Image

FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 2

Image

FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 1

Image

More than just a ghost story? Paranormal investigator calls Vermillion County house evil

Image

The most evil haunted house in North America? Previous owners say stories around Vermillion County home are a hoax

Image

One local group continues to work on transitional home for veterans