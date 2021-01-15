Terre Haute City Council tables rehab rezoning request in Farringtons Grove

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The Terre Haute City Council tabled a controversial rezoning request.

Hickory House Recovery is trying to put a drug treatment center in the Farringtons Grove Community. The facility would be for women.

It would go inside an old nursing home at 830 South 6th Street.

Several people spoke both for and against the proposal at last week's council meeting.

Hickory House already operates facilities in Linton and Rockville.

Terre Haute City Council members have to decide whether to change the zoning of the building to make it a reality.