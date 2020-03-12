Terre Haute City Council preps for COVID-19

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) -- Terre Haute City Council could be making changes. At Thursday night's meeting council president George Azar made an announcement. He said they would be monitoring the coronavirus situation closely.

As of right now, nothing will change for the council, but, he said if the situation worsens they will consider changing the rules of their meeting.

Meaning only letting those directly involved in business before the council and no one else. He hopes things will clear up before their next meeting on April 2nd.

Also Thursday night, Terre Haute city leaders tabled a proposal that would make it possible for businesses to move into the city.

City leaders heard a proposal tonight that would change a stretch of Margaret Ave to commercial property.

Right now that area has homes and a church. Council members will revisit the proposal at the meeting on April 9.