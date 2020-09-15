Terre Haute City Council meets for first in-person meeting since pandemic

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) -- Tuesday night the Terre Haute City Council had a couple of big-ticket items on its agenda. One of those is the rezoning of property on North 25th street.

This comes from a recommendation from the Terre Haute Department of Redevelopment. The plan is to make it into housing and help for the homeless population.

It would be about 50 units of multi-family living, a day center, and help with mental health.

It's something the city has been working on doing. City Council president George Azar said it's something that will improve the quality of life in Terre Haute.

"We need to do what we can and we have a lot of homeless in this area and we need to take care of them," he said.

The next thing they approved involved 3 different tax increment financing districts.

They were presented with combining TIF districts from areas around State Road 46, the downtown Terre Haute area, and the Jadcore TIF district.

City leaders said it should help with bonds and future projects.

"With this, the combination, we'll be able to use all those and we can benefit each district and if one district doesn't need something but the other one does, it'll benefit them," Azar said.

This will also help when it comes to moving the Terre Haute Police department and bonds for that.

The TIF district approval now has to go back to the redevelopment commission for an affirmation vote before it can be official.