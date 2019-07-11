Terre Haute City Council hears rezoning proposal for potential Vigo County Jail location

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Terre Haute city leaders are discussing a possible rezoning for the new Vigo County Jail.

The Terre Haute City Council heard the reading for the rezoning proposal for the first time during Thursday's meeting.

Last week, the Vigo County Council approved the rezoning for the property at 500 West Honey Creek Drive, behind Honey Creek Mall.

Many people in the community stepped up to voice their opinions and why they think the council should vote against this location.

They did not vote tonight, which means they will vote at their meeting in August.