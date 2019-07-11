TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Terre Haute city leaders are discussing a possible rezoning for the new Vigo County Jail.
The Terre Haute City Council heard the reading for the rezoning proposal for the first time during Thursday's meeting.
Last week, the Vigo County Council approved the rezoning for the property at 500 West Honey Creek Drive, behind Honey Creek Mall.
Many people in the community stepped up to voice their opinions and why they think the council should vote against this location.
They did not vote tonight, which means they will vote at their meeting in August.
Related Content
- Terre Haute City Council hears rezoning proposal for potential Vigo County Jail location
- Rezoning request for proposed new jail site in Terre Haute City Council's hands
- Two Terre Haute City Council members question county zoning process for potential jail location
- City council could soon take up rezoning vote for the proposed Vigo County jail site
- Rezoning eastside property discussed at Terre Haute City Council meeting
- Group encourages Terre Haute residents to speak out against a proposed new jail location at city council meeting
- Take Two: Terre Haute City Council to meet for a second time to rezone International Paper property for jail
- Update on new Vigo County jail location
- DENIED: Terre Haute City Council says no to International Paper rezoning request
- Chili's Terre Haute location closes
Scroll for more content...